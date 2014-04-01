AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella was highly appreciative of his players as the rossoneri cruised to an impressive 4-0 win over struggling Palermo on Sunday afternoon at San Siro.

Three first-half goals from Carlos Bacca, Suso and Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic were enough to suggest that it was Milan’s game to lose, but Gerard Deulofeu’s 70th minute strike ensured that Montella’s team did the double over the club from Sicily.





It was a case of complete domination for Milan once Suso had got the opener as early as in the 6th minute, as Palermo abandoned possession to defend for their lives. This approach though, cost the Rosanero three more goals, keeping them second bottom in the league, eight points adrift from safety.

And Montella, whose future at San Siro still seems to be undecided with the takeover edging closer, expressed his satisfaction at the impressive showing. He said: "I am happy with the performance and the attitude: even before the match, you could see how much the boys wanted to bounce back. We played a really brilliant game as a top team would do. We could have scored more and this is the only thing we could have done better".

Apart from hailing the performance, Montella also praised the improvement that the side has made since the season began and over the past few months. "I am not looking at how much we have improved compared to the past season but how the team and the boys have improved over these months, in this campaign: we're improving, the players have the right motivation and I am really pleased. We need to show the same attitude until the end of the season".





Sosa, who came up with a man of the match showing despite being replaced in the 59th minute of the game, giving way to Manuel Locatelli. Montella confirmed that it was just a cramp and also talked up the performances of Mario Pasalic and Davide Calabria. He said: "Sosa? He's not injured, he came off with cramp. There's no problem. Pasalic? It's a pity he got booked, but this was the most important match. He could have done better in that situation. Calabria played really well, for the derby I'll have several full backs to pick from".

With city rivals Inter succumbing to a disappointing loss at Crotone, the win against Palermo takes the rossoneri to sixth in the table, two clear of the nerazzurri. A win in the much anticipated Derby della Madonnina next week could take them further clear of Stefano Pioli’s men. And Montella revealed that he is happy to play Inter in such an important week of the season.

He said: "It's going to be a great game, Inter have really strong players and they will show their pride, but I am happy to play against Inter in this decisive week".





