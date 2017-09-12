Zinedine Zidane believes that Real Madrid “may be missing a striker”, and claims that he wanted Alvaro Morata to stay.

The former Juventus man was brought back to Madrid by Real in the summer of 2016 for

30 million, but allowed him to leave for

65 million to Chelsea.

The new Pensioners striker has been prolific, scoring three Premier League goals in four games and rapidly fitting in.

‘Looking at our squad, we may be missing a number nine,’ Zidane said as Real Madrid prepared to face Hapoel (via the Metro).

This situation has been made worse by an injury to Karim Benzema. Zidane had, this summer, lobbied to keep Morata with the Madrid board.

‘I would have liked Morata to stay but he wanted to play more first-team football elsewhere, which was his decision.

‘We tried to get in another player, last year we had Morata and Mariano and now only [Borja] Mayoral is in the squad.”