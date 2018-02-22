Real, Arsenal and Liverpool to keep a close eye on Argentina-Italy, here's why...

Argentina and Italy will be facing off against one another soon in a friendly game which will be played in Manchester’s Etihad Stadium tonight. The azzurri interim coach Gigi Di Bigio will make his debut in charge of the Italy national team tonight and the majority of Italian papers confirm Italy will line-up with a 4-3-3 system. Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne are set to start on the wings with Ciro Immobile starting as the lone striker up front. Jorginho will be the azzurri’s regista tonight and Marco Verratti is set to start as a centre-left midfielder. AC Milan star Lucas Biglia will start in the middle of the park with Argentina alongside former Roma ace Leandro Paredes. As for Argentina, Olé reports that Leo Messi could start tonight’s game on the bench due to a muscle inflammation.



Argentina-Italy: confirmed line-ups



Italy (4-3-3): Buffon; Florenzi, Bonucci, Rugani, De Sciglio; Parolo, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.



Argentina: Caballero; Bustos, Otamendi, Fazio, Tagliafico; Paredes, Biglia; Lanzini, Lo Celso, Di Maria; Higuain.



A few clubs will certainly have their eyes wide open on this game as Real Madrid have interest in Leandro Paredes, Liverpool like Jorginho a lot and Arsenal have been tracking Daniele Rugani of late. All of these teams will have a chance to watch these players live tonight as this should be a great game...