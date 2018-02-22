Real, Bale: 'Bayern? It's an honor...'

Real Madrid are currently playing against Leganes in la Liga as Gareth Bale's future is in heavy doubt. The Welsh International moved to Real Madrid a few years ago but he never really has had an impact for los blancos in his time in Spain. According to some new reports, it seems like Bayern Munich have strong interest in Gareth Bale. The German champions had already signed James Rodriguez from Real Madrid as they might try their luck this summer with Gareth Bale.



Here is what the Welsh star had to say on the matter as he spoke to German paper Bild:



" No one can know what will happen in the future, let's see. Bayern Munich? It's an honor that they have interest in me. Even so, I am very happy to play for los Blancos...".



Real Madrid are currently third in la Liga standings as their main focus is now on the UEFA Champions league as they will be playing against Bayern Munich next...