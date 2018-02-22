The Frenchman has scored only ten EPL goals since joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 for a massive

105 million.

Recently left on the bench in a number of key games - including the Mancunians’ Champions League Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Sevilla - the rumour is that Pogba isn’t getting on well with Mourinho.

With Paris Saint-Germain sniffing around, however, it appears that the 24-year-old wants to return to his old stomping ground Juventus.

Tuttosport write that, while the French international prefers the Bianconeri, the latter can’t really afford him.

It was recently rumoured that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the French star, who was linked to both clubs before choosing to return to Old Trafford, where he was a youth team player back in Alex Ferguson’s days.