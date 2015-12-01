Paulo Dybala is set to become one of Serie A’s highest-paid players in the coming hours.

The Argentine is set to stay in Italy until 2021, adding a season compared to his current deal. He had been relentlessly chased by Real Madrid and Barcelona,

Signed for 30 million by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2015, Dybala rewarded the investment with a sensational maiden season, scoring 19 Serie A goals and adding nine assists.

The 23-year-old has scored seven goals this season, making four more in league action.

A recent article on sister site

Previously earning