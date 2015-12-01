Real, Barca target to sign Juve deal today, will be one of Calcio's highest-paid stars
28 February at 17:45Paulo Dybala is set to become one of Serie A’s highest-paid players in the coming hours.
The Gazzetta dello Sport (via Le10Sport) expect Dybala to sign a new deal with the Bianconeri today, one worth 7 million a year, including bonuses.
The Argentine is set to stay in Italy until 2021, adding a season compared to his current deal. He had been relentlessly chased by Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Merengues especially interested in adding La Joya to their current crop of world-beaters.
Signed for 30 million by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2015, Dybala rewarded the investment with a sensational maiden season, scoring 19 Serie A goals and adding nine assists.
The 23-year-old has scored seven goals this season, making four more in league action.
A recent article on sister site Ilbianconero.com had Dybala’s agent, Pierpaolo Triulzi, returning to Turin recently to meet with the Old Lady.
Previously earning €2m a year, the former Palermo player will now be the second-best paid Juventus man after Gonzalo Higuain, who is on €7.5m a year.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments