Real & Barça to go head to head for €150m star as Mbappé agrees terms with Psg
10 August at 11:45Real Madrid and Barcelona will both try to sign Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembélé this summer given that one of their top summer targets, Kylian Mbappé is set to move to Psg.
The French starlet has reportedly agreed terms with Psg and the Ligue 1 giants are set to offer € 180 million to sign the 18-year-old.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Mbappé’s agent Jorge Mendes has had a meeting with representatives of Psg confirming that his client wants to move to Paris.
Mbappé had been shortlisted by Barcelona as a possible replacement of Neymar but the Frenchman would reportedly prefer to join the Parc des Princes hierarchy.
Mbappé’s snub will force both Barcelona and Real Madrid to pounce on an alternative target and Ousmane Dembélé is reported to have been eyed by both La Liga giants.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head to head to sign the 20-year-old. Dembélé has a € 150 million price-tag as Borussia Dortmund signed the Frenchman for just € 15 million last season but Dembélé's former club Rennes also agreed a 25% next sale clause. Therefore, Borussia Dortmund want to sell Dembélé for a very high price given that they want to cash in at least € 100 million from the player's sale.
Go to comments