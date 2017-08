Real Madrid and Barcelona willthis summer given that one of their top summer targets, Kylian Mbappé is set to move to Psg.The French starlet has reportedly agreed terms with Psg and the Ligue 1 giants are set to offer € 180 million to sign the 18-year-old.According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Mbappé’s agent Jorge Mendes has had a meeting with representatives of Psg confirming thatMbappé had beenas a possible replacement of Neymar but the Frenchman would reportedly prefer to join the Parc des Princes hierarchy.Mbappé’sand Ousmane Dembélé is reported to have been eyed by both La Liga giants. According to Mundo Deportivo , Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head to head to sign the 20-year-old. Dembélé hasBorussia Dortmund signed the Frenchman for just € 15 million last season but Dembélé's former club Rennes also agreed a 25% next sale clause. Therefore, Borussia Dortmund want to sell Dembélé for a very high price given that they want to cash in at least € 100 million from the player's sale.