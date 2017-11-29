Real Betis chase Roma flop, Mexican international
30 November at 19:45Real Betis are pretty much in the market for Hector Moreno, according to the latest reports from Spain.
According to Grada 3, the Mexican talent can leverage the great relationship he has with Andres Guardado in order to favour a move. Both are Mexican internationals and have known each other for a long time, and the latter is a respected veteran.
Moreno was bought for very little (€5.5 million) from PSV in summer, and seemed to be the typical undervalued Monchi signing, one with plenty of Champions League experience under his belt.
But so far the Mexican has flopped in Coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s system, playing only 227 minutes.
With the Russian World Cup approaching, the Mexican wants to make sure that he’s got a place on the plane.
Betis need defenders, and ones who can cover different roles, especially on the left, which is Moreno’s specialty.
They have probles of their own, with Feddal injured and Tosca not up to muster. Moreno, a lefty, would be just the ticket.
