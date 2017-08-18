According to reports out of Spain via As.com, Real Betis and Fiorentina have agreed to terms for a one year loan deal for Argentine defender German Pezzella. The Viola also have a purchase option for the player, reportedly with a fee in the region of 10 million EUR. Fiorentina director Corvino will be saving some dignity within his club, as he slowly brings in replacements for some major exits this summer.

Pezzella had reportedly asked to leave the club, and Betis director admitted that “Betis view him as an asset and we don’t want to lose him. The player had a conversation with the coach and came to the conclusion that he wanted to leave and he then requested to do so. When a player asks to leave for the good of everybody we look for a temporary loan deal.” The 26 year old will be traveling to Italy soon to join his teammates and finalize the deal.