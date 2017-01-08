Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Arsenal target Andre Silva from Porto, according to the Daily Star.

The British paper (h/t

Tuttosport wrote earlier that

The Italian paper also claimed that his release clause of € 60m would probably drive up his price, though the Portuguese sides’ financial problems have have forced them to settle for less.

​Juventus were also interested in signing the 21-year-old striker, while the Merengues’ current transfer ban would force them to wait until the summer in order to bring over Silva, who has scored ten goals in sixteen Liga Sagres games this season.

Real Madrid look like they’re searching for alternatives to Karim Benzema up front, while Alvaro Morata still needs to prove that he can thrive under the spotlight at his childhood club.