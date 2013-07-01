Real can offer player plus cash for Dybala
08 February at 13:10Real Madrid will reportedly look to hand Juventus Dani Carvajal plus cash in their bid to sign Paulo Dybala in the upcoming summer.
The 24-year-old Dybala has impressed for the Old Lady this season, despite rumors surrounding his presence on the bench in December. In 19 appearances in the Serie A, out of which 14 have been starts, Dybala has scored 14 times. He will though, miss Juve's Champions League Round of 16 games against Tottenham due to injury.
IlBianconero understand that Florentino Perez will want to sell one of Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo in the summer to make way for a superstar in Dybala. The Real president believes that BBC has now lost its spark because of age and injuries.
To land Dybala though, the Los Blancos are desperate. Rai Sports say that in order to land the Argentine, Real will be willing to offer a cash plus a player in Dani Carvajal to land the former Palermo star, who has refused to confirm the extension of the contract of his rented house in Turin.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
