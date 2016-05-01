Real-Chelsea: From Morata to Hazard, a heated summer is expected

Antonio Conte seemingly has his eyes on a few Real Madrid players and the same can be said about Zinedine Zidane who has a few Chelsea players on his radar. According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid and Chelsea are willing to work out a mega swap that would see a few players of each club switch sides come summer time.



Real Madrid have strong interest in Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard where as Chelsea have their eyes on Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez. This would be huge news as this summer projects to be very turbulant for many players and teams.



Chelsea have had an amazing season so far as Conte's club are first in the standings 10 points up on second placed Tottenham in the EPL. Real Madrid are also first in la Liga standings as they have a 2 point edge on historic rivals FC Barcelona (with a game in hand).