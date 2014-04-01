" I haven't heard Antonio Conte no. I changed my cell phone number so he probably has my old number....". It is not a secret that Conte likes Morata a lot as talks should heat up come summer time. Chelsea are doing very good this season as they are first in the EPL standings.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

Antonio Conte is looking to add some fire power to his roster this coming summer as he would like to add a superstar front-man. Chelsea have been said to be after both Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata as both players are high on their list. According to the Sun , if Karim Benzema was to stay with Real Madrid, then Alvaro Morata would probably leave los blancos come summer time. Chelsea are in pole position for Morata who loved working with Antonio Conte during his Juve days. The Italian coach did recently say that Morata was his first choice to replace Diego Costa come summer time.The Spanish forward did recently deny rumors that he has been in contact with Conte, here is what he had to say: