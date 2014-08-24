Noted super-agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly playing a key role in the Kylian M’Bappe affair, according to the French media.

L’Equipe confirm that the Portuguese man is playing an intermediary role between Monaco and Real Madrid. He is also wanted by Manchester United, PSG and Manchester City.

The sports daily also refuted Marca’s recent report that the 18-year-old had accepted an €100 million

The 18-year-old scored in the first four Champions League knockout games Monaco played this season ) against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund), a new record, and has banged in 24 goals in total in all competitions.

He sounds no closer to Madrid, however, as one of L’Equipe’s sources confirmed: “The situation hasn’t changed. The club doesn’t want to sell. We’re constantly in contact with Kylian’s family, and on the same wavelength.”

Jorge Mendes’ role as a mediator owes to his influence at Monaco, where he represents both Bernardo Silva and Radamel Falcao. He is also very close to Florentino Perez.

As an acquaintance of his told Le Parisien (same link), “he never goes somewhere for no reason”.