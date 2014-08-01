Leonardo Bonucci is the subject of a major international bidding war.

Don Balon now claim (via Tribal Football) that the 29-year-old is being targeted by Real Madrid. The Juventus defender recently got into a tiff with Coach Max Allegri, the two having a shouting match at the end of the Bianconeri’s 4-1 win over Palermo over a week ago.

The Old Lady’s defender has had Manchester City and Chelsea on his tail for quite some time, but has previously refused to countenance a move out of loyalty towards Juventus.

Dropped for the Champions League victory over Porto in midweek, our own Nicola Balice

Antonio Conte is a big fan of Bonucci’s, having worked with him at Juventus already, while Pep Guardiola spoke in glowing terms of the Italian last year.

Zinedine Zidane has, meanwhile, given the Real Madrid board the green light to pursue the Viterbo native.