Milan goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma won’t move to another Italian club, according to the

Real Madrid, Juventus and recently Inter have been linked to the star goalkeeper recently, but the youngster has said that, were he to leave, he’d go overseas, and not to another Calcio side.

Agent Mino Raiola, known for being a tough and clever negotiator, has hinted that his client could go elsewhere. He spoke to Inter a few days ago, when he asked the Nerazzurri: “Would you be interested in my client once his deal runs out?”, to which they reportedly answered: “Let’s talk about it”.

Donnarumma’s deal expires in 2018, but is considered a priority by Milan directors Alessandro Mirabelli and Marco Fassone.

