Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus: Half-Time Tops & Flops

Despite handing Real Madrid a three-goal advantage in Turin eight days ago, Juventus find themselves within touching distance of achieving what many considered to be mission impossible. The Bianconeri head into the half-time interval with a 2-0 advantage over Los Blancos thanks to Mario Mandžukić, who opened the scoring after 76 seconds before adding to his tally in the 37th minute. Here are the Tops and Flops from the first half:



TOPS:



Mario Mandžukić: The Croatian was in the right place at the right time to score two priceless goals for Juve as they close in on an historic European comeback against twelve-time European champions Real Madrid.



Giorgio Chiellini: Made several crucial blocks and, in typical Chiellini fashion, showed fantastic leadership qualities at crucial moments of the first 45 minutes.



FLOPS:



Keylor Navas: Beaten far too easily at his near post by Mandžukić, who put Juve within touching distance of wiping out Los Blancos’ 3-0 lead from the first leg.



Gareth Bale: Offered very little to justify Zinedine Zidane’s decision to select him ahead of Karim Benzema, who linked so effectively with Cristiano Ronaldo last week at the Allianz Stadium.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)