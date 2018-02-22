Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus: Player Ratings

Real Madrid:



Navas 5 – Did not cover himself in glory for Juve’s second goal, allowing Mandžukić to beat him at his near post.



Carvajal 6 – One of Madrid’s more dangerous attacking outlets, though he was left exposed defensively throughout.



Varane 6 – Much improved second half performance after struggling to assert himself in the opening 45 minutes.



Vallejo 6 – Grew into the game as it went on – a Champions League debut to remember for many different reasons.



Marcelo 6 – Not his usual self in an attacking sense, but gave everything for the cause as always.



Casemiro 5 – Found it difficult to put his stamp on the match it was unsurprising to see him sacrificed at half-time.



(Vázquez – Provided much more urgency for Madrid from an attacking point of view – Zidane deserves credit for introducing him after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes.)



Kroos 6 – Not his greatest night in a Madrid shirt, but ultimately helped seal qualification to the semi-finals once again.



Modrić 5 – Found it difficult to dominate the midfield area as he tends to do in most matches in which he plays.



(Kovačić 5 – Struggled to assert any real control on the match in the little time he spent on the pitch.



Isco 6 – Tidy in possession but did little to stretch Juve’s defence.



Bale 4 – Dire first half performance left Zidane with little option but to substitute him at half-time.



(Asensio 6 – Added more urgency to Madrid’s attack after an extremely poor first half showing.)



Ronaldo 7 – Not his best night overall but delivered under pressure, as he always seems to do.





​Juventus:



Buffon 6 – Sending off marks a sorry end to his Champions League career in what is likely to have been his final appearance in Europe’s premier club competition. Solid performance besides losing the head with Michael Oliver.



De Sciglio 5 – Looked comfortable in the opening 15 minutes, but had to leave the field of play early due to injury.



(Lichtsteiner 5 – Aggressive throughout, though he was left exposed to Ronaldo’s movement on the left flank.)



Benatia 6 – Solid enough throughout, though one or two rash challenges could have cost his side earlier in the match.



Chiellini 7 – Made some great blocks and challenges, especially in the opening 45 minutes. Leader of men.



Alex Sandro 6 – Defensively solid, and contributed well in attacking areas.



Khedira 6 – Gave his all for the team, despite his obvious technical limitations.



Pjanić 6 – Excellent in the first half, though his influence faded somewhat as the game went on.



Matuidi 6 – Energetic throughout, though he often lacked composure in possession of the ball.



Douglas Costa 7 – Was a constant threat on the right-hand side and gave Marcelo a very tough night.



Higuaín 5 – Failed to have the same impact on proceedings as his colleagues in attack.



(Szczęsny – Only contribution was to see Ronaldo’s penalty fly past him into the top corner of the net.)



Mandžukić 7 – Two first-half goals made mission impossible possible for Juve. Led from the front.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)