Colombian star James Rodriguez looks to have completely lost faith with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. Having started last night’s 4-2 win against local rivals Leganes, the 25-year-old was taken off with 20 minutes to go to be replaced by Isco.





According to Deportes Cuatro (Via As) the player was seen hurling a tirade of abuse at the coach calling him a “Motherf***er” before adding that; “You never give me a full game”. James then completely blanked his French boss as he took his place on the bench.

This is just the latest in a history of run-ins with the former French World Cup winner with the player’s frustrations now seemingly at boiling point. Reports in recent days have suggested that he will be moving to the Premier League in the summer with Chelsea his most likely destination. This latest outburst will have surely gone some way to getting him a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.