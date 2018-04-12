Real Madrid ace teases Barcelona after Juventus win
12 April at 19:40Real Madrid star Marcelo added fuel to fire after the final whistle of Real Madrid-Juventus yesterday night. The Brazilian left-back shared his thoughts on the controversial penalty kick awarded to his team seconds before the end of the second half.
“I think it was a clear penalty. Benatia fouled Vazquez, no doubt about it. We did everything we could, we showed what Real Madrid is about. We never gave up. Since I’ve been wearing this shirt I’ve learnt that you always have to have faith and believe you can succeed. We couldn’t end up like Barcelona, we are Real Madrid.”
“We didn’t underestimate Juventus, we faced a great team and in the end we deserved to qualify.”
Back on Tuesday night Barcelona were eliminated by Roma after another impressive comeback at the Stadio Olimpico.
The Blaugrana had won the opening tie for 4-1 but lost 3-0 away and ended up out of the competition.
