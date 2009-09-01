Real Madrid are afraid of Juventus, Fabio Capello claims.

The former England manager has also been in charge of the Galacticos on two occasions, last winning a title with them 2006-2007.

“They asked me why Allegri’s defence never concedes goals.”

Juventus made it to the final by eliminating Monaco, while Real Madrid breezed past rivals Atletico just as easily.

“I told them that it was a final that will almost be 50-50, with Real possibly a percent or two ahead because of the quality of their attack.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best player in the world at the moment”.

Capello won the Champions League in 1994 with Milan, moving to Real in 1996 and immediately leading the Galacticos to the Liga title.

Juventus have a very strong defence, reputed for stalwarts Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.

@EdoDalmonte