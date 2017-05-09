Vinicius Junior. The 16-year-old, who has yet to make his debut for his current side Flamengo, is expected to remain there until he turns 18.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca , Real Madrid have won the race to sign Brazilian sensationThe 16-year-old, who has yet to make his debut for his current side Flamengo, is expected to remain there until he turns 18.

The journal writes that Los Blancos have beaten off competition from their fierce rivals Barcelona and will bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu for a fee of £33M. It’s understood that Flamengo club doctors have already carried out a medical assessment on the player and have sent the documents over to Spain for Real to examine them.



It’s reported that when Vinicius does turn 18, he will want to go straight into the first-team in Madrid rather than develop his career with the clubs youth team. An official announcement is expected later this week with the player meanwhile possibly making his debut for Flamengo against Atletico Goianiense on Wednesday.