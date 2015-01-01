Real Madrid have agreed to a new deal with attacking midfielder Isco, according to the

The Spanish paper writes that the former Malaga midfielder accepted a new contract offer from Real Madrid last week.

The Tottenham, PSG and Juventus target will now be paid €6 million a year, a big pay rise for him, and will be extended until 2022.

Also linked to Chelsea, the 25-year-old recently hinted that he wouldn’t agree to a move elsewhere, despite the strong interest in his services.

“We [Real Madrid and he] are very close to a renewal of my contact, I have always said that it’s my intention to wear this jersey for many years to come and this is how I want things to work out”.

These were surprising remarks for the scorer of 9 goals and provider of 5 assists, seeing as he’s only started 15 games all season in La Liga play.