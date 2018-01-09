Reports suggest that Real Madrid are already in talks with Joachim Low, as they are eyeing him as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane.

The Los Blancos are currently a disappointing fourth in the La Liga and are as many as 16 points behind league leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona, who handed them a painful 3-0 loss in the El Clasico back in December.

SoyMadrista suggests that Real have already started talks to sign Low, whose current deal at the helm of affairs of the German national side expires in 2020. It is believed that if everything goes well, Low can be appointed as the Real Madrid boss after the World Cup ends this summer.

Low’s deal at Germany will expire after the 2020 Euros and to leave next summer, either he would have to resign or he would go by mutual consent. Low has previously admitted that he would like to take charge of a Spanish club in the future and this could be the perfect opportunity for him.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)