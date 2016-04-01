Real Madrid and Barcelona concerned by Mbappé’s knee injury
05 August at 10:35Kylian Mbappé was thought to be the man of the summer before Neymar joined Psg for a world-record € 222 million transfer fee.
The Brazilian has become the most expensive footballer in the world but Mbappé may become the second one if reports claiming Monaco want € 180 million for his sale are confirmed.
The Frenchman, however, picked up a knee injury during Monaco’s 3-2 win over Toulouse yesterday night.
Mbappé was forced to leave the pitch in the 74th minute and French media confirm Monaco have not released any medical update regarding the physical conditions of the French starlet.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Mbappé this summer but both La Liga giants could change their mind and try to sign another attacking winger instead.
Barcelona are actively looking for a replacement of Neymar and Mbappé is in the blaugrana shortlist alongside Paulo Dybala, Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho.
