Real Madrid and Barcelona face transfer blow as Dybala reaches agreement with Juventus on new contract
20 January at 18:00Paulo Dybala and Juventus have reached an economic agreement over the contract extension of the Argentinian star and the two parties are expected to put pen to paper on the new deal within the next few days. Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilbianconero), reports that the Serie A giants have decided to meet the striker’s economic demands and have offered him a € 5-million-a-year deal which can be raised up to € 7 million-a-year with add-ons.
Dybala’s new Juventus agreement is set to expire in June 2021 and the player’s agent Pierpaolo Triulzi is already in Turin where he’s waiting for a call from Giuseppe Marotta to finalize the deal and put pen to paper on the new agreement of La Joya who is a transfer target of both Real Madrid and Barcelona for the next summer transfer window.
Dybala’s imminent contract extension won’t, of course, prevent the LaLiga giants from placing offers for the former Palermo starlet next summer but the fact that Juventus have meet the player’s requests and the absence of any release clause in the player’s new contract suggest that the Dybala won’t be pushing to leave Juventus to move to Spain in the summer.
