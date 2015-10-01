Real Madrid and Barcelona linked with surprising move for Man Utd defender

According to Gabriele Marcotti of ESPN, Manchester United might decide to sell Dutch defender Daley Blind. If they do sell him, who might be interested in him? Well it seems like both La Liga powerhouses, Barcelona and Real Madrid, have interest in Blind. Valverde is looking to find a replacement for Javier Mascherano (who might soon leave the club) and Daley Blind could be a good replacement for him. Real Madrid on the other hand are also looking for some defensive help and Blind is also strongly on their radar according to Don Balon (via the Express).



It is not a secret that Barcelona have been following Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina as they have a priority on him but this does not seem to affect their interest in the Dutch International as well. Blind has so far appeared in 13 games for United this season as he scored 1 goal and added 1 assist in all competitions.