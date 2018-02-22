Real Madrid and Bayern to outbid Juve for Emre Can?

It appears Juventus are being dealt a bit of bad news as they look to secure Emre Can for next season.



According to the latest edition of La Repubblica, in fact, on the German midfielder is the target of European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. They are both ready to offer practically twice as much as proposed by the Bianconeri, who offer the player a four-year contract, with option for the fifth season, at a net price of 5 million euros.



These are crazy figures for the 24-year-old midfielder, who, according to the newspaper, is now in danger of escaping Juventus to join another club willing to offer more money.



Can has featured 37 times in all competitions this season, scoring 6 and assisting 5. The German is currently battling a back injury.

