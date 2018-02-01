Real Madrid and Liverpool to go head to head for Allison
01 February at 14:00Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Real Madrid are set to compete with Liverpool to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Alisson, currently 25, has become an important player for Roma since he joined the club in the summer of 2016 from Brazilian club Internacional. He has appeared 22 times this season and has become one of Serie A's best goalkeepers as well.
Mundo Deportivo say that while Real Madrid are looking to bring in the likes of Harry Kane and Eden Hazard, they want to bring in a goalkeeper as well next summer. Alisson's age and quality, they feel, makes him a perfect player for Real Madrid and he has impressed the Los Blancos scouts a lot.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has informed his trusted agents, club officials and Jose Angel Sanchez to explore the chances of signing Alisson and work is already being done behind the scenes.
Liverpool too, have drawn links with the Brazilian and it seems as if Paris Saint-Germain as well are monitoring Alisson quite closely.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
