Real Madrid angers Ronaldo, plans to give Neymar €50m per season
29 January at 19:40Real Madrid are prepared to make Neymar the highest-paid player on the planet if they can sign him from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Don Balon.
Los Blancos would need to part with a fee of €300 million to get PSG to part with the former Barcelona star and then hand him a salary approaching €50m per season. That could set up a conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo who makes €25m per season and wants a new contract.
Florentino Perez has long been enamored with the Brazilian superstar, and has made no secret about his desire to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Even as recently as last year, he had envisioned a Luis Figo scenario in which he was going to bring Neymar to Real Madrid directly from rivals Barcelona.
Perez has struck up a friendship with Neymar’s father (who is also his agent). News was made last month when it was revealed that Neymar Santos Sr. had went house hunting in the Spanish capital.
