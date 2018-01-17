La Liga giants Real Madrid have announced the signing Spanish wonderkid Julen Jon Guerrero.

The son the former Athletic Bilbao star Julen Guerreo, Jon has played for the Malaga junior sides since 2011 while his father played for Bilbao from the 1992-93 league season to the 2005-06 campaign, before retiring from the game in 2006.

Jon has joined the Real Madrid Infantil A side now and the Real Madrid official announcement described him as a ‘left-footed player, but good with both feet’, similar to how his father was back in the day. He is described as a player with ‘extensive technical ability’ and also is someone who is very ‘offensive’ and has a ‘great goalscoring ability’ up his sleeve.

His signing for Real comes days after Athletic Bilbao president Jose Urrutia had confirmed in a press conference that the Basque club was interested in taking their legend’s son, but Jon refused to move from Malaga on the apprehension that he doesn’t want his family to move to Bilbao.

