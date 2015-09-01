Real Madrid are scouting this Juventus midfield star in Porto-Juve
22 February at 21:25Real Madrid scouts have been spotted in the stands of the Estadio Do Dragao during tonight’s Champions League clash between Porto and Juventus. The LaLiga giants are said to be interested in signing Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic who is a long time target of the Merengues boss Zinedine Zidane.
According to Tuttosport (via ilbianconero) the French manager has demanded his club to welcome the services of the 27-year-old midfielder at the end of the season.
The Italian paper also claims that the player’s agent will meet Real Madrid representatives next week to begin preliminary transfer negotiations. Zidane is reported to be open to sell both Isco and James Rodriguez in order to make space for the former AS Roma star.
Real Madrid could offer one of their unhappy stars plus some cash to lure the Bosnian midfielder from the J Stadium in the summer. Pjanic has started tonight’s game in Juventus’ midfield close to Sami Khedira.
