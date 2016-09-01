Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is the talk of the Spanish capital at the moment. The 21-year-old scored another sublime goal in the second-leg of their Super Cup win over Barcelona on Wednesday and is now set to become a regular starter in Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.



With some of Europe’s biggest clubs chasing down his signature as rumours of a split with the European champions gathered pace, the player was asked by ABC (via Calciomercato.com) about latest reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio quashed any reports however, explaining that; “No thank-you. I’m at a better club and I want to stay here. It’s great that Real have put their confidence in me and I want to repay their trust”.



The youngster could be in the starting XI to face Deportivo La Coruna this weekend as the Liga champions begin the defence of their crown at the Riazor Stadium.