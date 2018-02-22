Real Madrid have failed to win in 11 different games at Santiago Bernabéu in all competitions this season (D6 L5), their worst figure in a single campaign since 1999-00 (14).



Real Madrid are unbeaten in six La Liga home games (W5 D1), scoring 26 goals in the process (4.3 on average).



Athletic have lost their last 12 games in a row at Santiago Bernabéu, conceding 44 goals (3.6 on average), their longest streak without collecting any points there.



Athletic have won just one of their last seven away league games (D2 L4) but this win came on their last trip (3-1 against Villarreal).



Athletic have won 39 points from their 32 La Liga games this season – their worst return at this stage of a season since 2012-13 (36 points).



Raúl García has faced Real Madrid more often in La Liga without scoring than any other team (20 games).



Gareth Bale has been involved in at least one Real Madrid goal in his last three league appearances (three goals and one assist).