Real Madrid: Bale plays hero in return, Navas struggles

Oft-injured, and equally rumored about, Gareth Bale made his anticipated return to Real Madrid in last night’s Copa del Rey victory over third-division side Fuenlabrada. For Los Blancos, his return was crucial in avoiding an embarrassment of epic proportions.



Fuenlabrada, who were within a goal of leveling the score on aggregate, had enjoyed all the best chances until the Welshman received a hero's welcome on his return to the Bernabeu and quickly set about showing why he was the only Galactico on the field.



Seconds after Bale entered the pitch, Borja Mayoral leveled the second-leg score from the Welshman's sumptuous cross with the outside of his famous left boot to put the tie beyond doubt.



Despite winning 4-2 on aggregate, not all is well in Madrid. Keylor Navas also made his return from injury, but struggled mightily. His form is proving that Florentino Perez erred in not securing David De Gea’s services.