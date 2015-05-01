Real Madrid: Bale returns for weekend clash against Espanyol
17 February at 12:36
Gareth Bale is finally set to return to the Real Madrid side for this weekend’s home clash against Espanyol. The Welsh wizard has been sidelined for four months after picking up an ankle injury at the end of November but now looks set to take some part in Saturday’s La Liga contest.
It was reported earlier in the week that the 27-year-old was close to making the bench for their 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli but coach Zinedine Zidane declared that he did not want to take “unnecessary risks” adding that; “This is his first week back training with us – he’s in good shape, he’s recovered well.”
With three weeks to go until the two sides lock horns once again at the return at the San Paolo, the French tactician looks set to ease the player back into the squad in readiness for his expected full involvement in Italy on March 7.
