It was reported earlier in the week that the 27-year-old was close to making the bench for their 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli but coach Zinedine Zidane declared that he did not want to take “unnecessary risks” adding that; “This is his first week back training with us – he’s in good shape, he’s recovered well.”



With three weeks to go until the two sides lock horns once again at the return at the San Paolo, the French tactician looks set to ease the player back into the squad in readiness for his expected full involvement in Italy on March 7.