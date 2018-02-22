Real Madrid, Bale's agent: 'Gareth likes Real Madrid, the rumors aren't true...'

Real Madrid are set to take on Juventus tomorrow night in what should be a huge game for los blancos. Gareth Bale has been struggling of late as his agent Jonathan Barnett spoke to ESPN on his client's future. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Real Madrid future? Gareth is a Real Madrid player first and foremost. He is happy in Madrid and he loves playing for Real Madrid. Rumors? Yes there have been a lot of rumors surrounding him but they aren't true. People have to write things down for their jobs but it doesn't mean that it is true. As I have said many times, he likes playing for Real Madrid who are one of the biggest pro-sport teams around...".



Bale appeared in 32 games on the season (for Real Madrid and Wales) as he scored 17 goals and added 4 assists to date. Those aren't bad numbers but Bale hasn't really been an important piece within Zidane's club. He will surely soon want to do better...