Gareth Bale looks set to miss both the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Bayern Munich and next weekend’s El Clasico meeting with Barcelona.

The 27-year-old is nursing a calf injury picked up in his sides 2-1 first-leg win an the Allianz Arena last week which forced him to sit out last weekend’s 3-2 win away at Sporting Gijon. Coach Zinedine Zidane rested several big name players on Saturday as he prepares for two games that could define the club’s season.



If Los Blancos can eliminate the German’s it will take them a step closer to becoming the first team to successfully defend the Champions League title whilst victory next Sunday at the Bernabeu against their bitter rivals will all but ensure that they snatch the domestic crown away from Barcelona.