Real Madrid - Barça 0-3: as it happened

• This will be the 237th El Clasico in all competitions with Real Madrid winning 95 and Barcelona 92 (D49).



• The Madrilean team could become the first team to score 400 goals in this fixture in all competitions (Real Madrid 399 and Barcelona 384).



• Real Madrid have won their last two El Clasico’s, both in the 2017 Spanish Supercopa (3-1 at Camp Nou and 2-0 at Santiago Bernabéu). The last time Real Madrid won three consecutive matches against Barcelona in all competitions came back in 1978.



• Barcelona have the chance to win three consecutive La Liga matches against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu for the first time in the clubs history.



• Real Madrid have lost their three La Liga Clasico’s at Santiago Bernabeu with Gareth Bale.



• Real Madrid are 11 points behind Barcelona in La Liga this season- this is the biggest points difference for the first league meeting between the two sides since three points were awarded for a win (1995/96 season).



• Barcelona have accumulated 42 points from their first 16 league matches (W13 D3). This is their fourth highest points tally at this stage of a season equaling Real Madrid’s best start after 16 matches (42 points in 2014/15 under Carlo Ancelotti).



• Barcelona have hit the woodwork more times than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues this season (19).



• Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of his last four games for Real Madrid in all competitions (five goals), his best run this season.



• Lionel Messi has scored 14 goals in La Liga this season and could be the only player to reach 15+ goals in each of the last 10 seasons.



• Paulinho Bezerra has scored more goals than any other midfielder in La Liga this season (6). In fact, the Brazilian has scored as many goals as Cristiano Ronaldo (4) and Karim Benzema (2) combined in the competition so far.



• Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 17 goals against Barcelona in all competitions since he joined Real Madrid and could equal Alfredo Di Stéfano as the all-time top Real Madrid scorer in El Clasico history (18).



• Lionel Messi is the all-time top scorer in El Clasico history in all competitions (24 goals), the all-time La Liga top scorer in El Clasico history (16) and the all-time top scorer in El Clasico history at Santiago Bernabéu (14).



• Zinedine Zidane could become the first Real Madrid coach to win three consecutive El Clasico in all competitions since Alfredo Di Stéfano, (four between 1983 and 1990 over two eras).



• Ernesto Valverde has lost each of his two competitive El Clasicos as a coach and could become in the second Barcelona manager to lose his first three El Clasicos (Patrick O'Connell in 1940, four straight defeats).