Kylian M’Bappe wants to play for Paris Saint-Germain, and a former Barcelona player has something to do with it.

According to French television show Telefoot, M’Bappe

The Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona target emerged as one of Europe’s best strikers last season.

What has turned things? Neymar’s transfer. His

222 million move to Paris seems to have convinced the 18-year-old M’Bappe that the Ligue 1 giants had an ambitious project.

He and his father have already met with PSG on a few occasions, notoriously with Antero Henrique and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Monaco have raised the price of the striker - who scored 26 goals and made eight assists in all competitions last season - to

180 million, with some sources in France claiming that this has been done to avoid his being sold to PSG.

M’Bappe picked up an injury in a 3-2 Matchday 1 win over Toulouse at the weekend.