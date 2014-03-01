Real Madrid-Barcelona 2-3 - Goals and Highlights

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in a friendly game played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium yesterday night. Goals came courtesy of Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique for Barcelona, whilst Kovacic and Asensio got on the scoresheet for Real Madrid.



​Here you have the line-ups and the highlights of the game:



Real Madrid: Navas: Marcelo (74' Theo Hernandez), Sergio Ramos (46' Vallejo), Varane (46' Nacho), Carvajal (74' Hakimi), Kovacic (74' Ceballos), Casemiro (74' Llorente), Modric (46' Isco), Bale (74' Oscar), Benzema (74' Mayoral), Asensio (46' Vazquez).



​Barcelona: Cillesen; Vidal (63' Semedo), Umtiti (63' Vermaelen), Pique (73' Mascherano), Jordi Alba (74' Digne), Rakitic (73' Alena), Busquets (73' Samper), Iniesta (46' Sergi Roberto), Messi (63' Denis Suarez), Suarez (64' Alcacer), Neymar (74' Arda Turan).



Scorers: 3' Messi, 6' Rakitc, 50' Pique; 14' Kovacic, 36' Asensio.

