Reports from Spain suggest that Spanish giants Real Madrid and their Catalan rivals Barcelona will go head to head to try to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. The 27-year-old has had an outstanding season in the heart of the Blues back-line to help them regain the Premier League crown and his performances have been noted in Spain.





Don Balon writes that his versatility at being competent playing in either a back three or four is attracting admirers in La Liga and that Barcelona has a slight advantage over the newly crowned champions due to the fact that they have limited defensive options at the moment.

Azpilicueta arrived at Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2012 for a cut-price £7M and whilst Chelsea will be keen to try to hang on to the man from Pamplona, they are understood to be ready to listen to potential offers for the Spanish international.