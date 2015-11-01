Reports from Portugal suggest that bitter rivals Real Marid and Barcelona will fight it out to try to sign highly-rated Porto right-back Diogo Dalot. The 17-year-old, who can play in defence or further up the filed as a right winger, has been given the rather unfortunate tag of being called the “new Ronaldo” has come to the attention of the two Spanish giants after some devastating displays in the Uefa Youth League.





Sports journal A Bola claims that Real have already entered into negotiations but that Barcelona have submitted an offer of €10 million for the youngster. The player is believed to have a release clause on his current deal of €20 million on his current deal which runs until 2019. Here he is scoring the opening goal in Portugal’s Under-17 European Championship victory last May.