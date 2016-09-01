Real Madrid-Barcelona: this Lionel Messi stat will leave you speechless

Barcelona did spend a very happy Christmas as they had celebrated a huge 3-0 away win against Real Madrid just two days before. Lionel Messi was the man of the match as he netted one goal and provided one assist for his teammates who are now enjoying a 14-point lead on their city rivals who sit fourth in the La Liga table.



Talking of Messi, there is an incredible stat about the Argentinean ace that will leave you absolutely speechless.



​According to El Periodico, the Barcelona superstar spent the 83.1 percent of the match walking, the 10.8 percent of the match jogging, the 4.95 percent of the game running and just the 1.15 percent of it sprinting.



The most important thing for Barcelona fans is that their superstar managed to take the three points to Barcelona making another vital step towards the La Liga title which seems to be already become a property of the La Liga giants who are still unbeaten in La Liga this season.

