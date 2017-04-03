Paulo Dybala after Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti ruled his team out of the running.

Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo states that Real Madrid and Barcelona will be left to fight it out this summer for Juventus strikerafter Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti ruled his team out of the running.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of huge transfer speculation despite claims by his current club that he is close to securing a new deal in Turin. Both Spanish giants are understood to have made the Argentine frontman their primary summer targets and are now in the box-seat after Ancelotti claimed that; “Dybala is a very good player but these rumours are a myth.”



“We are focused on our game and the matches that follow it. We have no time to think about these myths."



Dybala has been in great form once again this season, scoring 14 goals in 33 appearances for the Bianconeri to keep the club in the hunt for three trophies. Barcelona will be able to take a closer look at the player when they face the Italian’s in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.