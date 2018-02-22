No team has ever overturned a 2-1 home first-leg defeat in the Champions League, in seven previous such occurrences.



Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will meet for the 26th time in European competition, more than any other fixture. Real Madrid have now won 12 of these encounters to Bayern’s 11 victories (2 draws).



Bayern Munich have lost their last six games against Real Madrid (all in the knockout stages of the Champions League), their longest ever run of defeats against one opponent in European competition. Their last away win against Real was in May 2001, in the Champions League semis (1-0, goal by Giovane Elber).



Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 41 Champions League games at the Bernabeu, last failing to find the net in April 2011 against Barcelona (0-2). In that run, they’ve won 34 games, drawn five and lost only two, including their latest outing against Juventus in this year’s quarter-finals (1-3).



Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have never been knocked out in the Champions League, progressing in all eight of their two-legged Champions League ties as well as winning the two finals they’ve appeared in. They’ve also won seven of their eight knockout games at home (L1).