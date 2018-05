Sergio Ramos posted a picture from the dressing room of the Santiago Bernabeu shortly after Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.The Spain International claimed the spotlight with another amazing performance but according to former Serie A referee Graziano Cesari he also committed two fouls that should have been punished with a penalty kick against Real Madrid. The Bavarians were surely denied a clear penalty at the end of the first half for a handball of Marcelo.Ramos’ social media post was immediately commented by many Twitter users who are absolutely mad for Cuneyt Cakir’s refereeing tonight.