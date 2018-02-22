Real Madrid-Bayern: Sergio Ramos’ social media post creates controversy
01 May at 23:22Sergio Ramos posted a picture from the dressing room of the Santiago Bernabeu shortly after Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.
The Spain International claimed the spotlight with another amazing performance but according to former Serie A referee Graziano Cesari he also committed two fouls that should have been punished with a penalty kick against Real Madrid. The Bavarians were surely denied a clear penalty at the end of the first half for a handball of Marcelo.
Ramos’ social media post was immediately commented by many Twitter users who are absolutely mad for Cuneyt Cakir’s refereeing tonight.
Watch Ramos’ post and the reaction of Twitter users in our gallery.
Go to comments