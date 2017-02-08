Real Madrid believe Man Utd goalkeeper De Gea has €65 million release clause
09 February at 19:25Real Madrid are long time admirers of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper came close to joining the Red Devils in summer 2015 but his move to the Old Trafford collapsed in the deadline day.
The LaLiga giants, however, have never retired from race to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper and Spanish newspaper Marca claims the Merengues will make a new offer to sign him next summer.
The Spanish paper reports that Real Madrid believe De Gea has a € 65 million release clause included in his contract with the Premier League side and would be open to match the player’s minimum transfer fee if their news are accurate.
De Gea’s Manchester United contract runs until 2019 but José Mourinho will do everything he can to persuade De Gea to stay at the club snubbing a summer move to Real Madrid.
De Gea has kept 11 clean sheets in 32 appearances with Manchester United so far this season.
Go to comments