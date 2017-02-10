Real Madrid: Benzema possible contract extension could push Morata towards Chelsea or Arsenal
11 February at 15:45As we already reported a few days ago, Karim Benzema is set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid before the end of the season. The Frenchman has 12 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season and despite reports linking Real Madrid with summer moves for both Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero, AS.com reports that the LaLiga giants do not want to part ways with the former Lyon star.
The Spanish paper also points out that the Frenchman’s possible contract extension with Real Madrid could push both Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz out of the Santiago Bernabeu. The Merengues’ star strikers are no properly struggling with game time under Zinedine Zidane, but there is no shadow of a doubt that the duo comes after Benzema in the pecking order.
You First, the company that manages Mariano Diaz economic rights has revealed that more than 20 clubs were in touch with his client over a potential January move, but the talented striker has decided to stay at his club to challenge his attacking teammates and snatch a spot in Real Madrid’s starting XI.
Alvaro Morata, on the other hand, might be looking for more game time at the end of the season, especially if the club will really extend Benzema’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. AS.com claims that during the next campaign there won’t be any more space for both strikers in Madrid and with Chelsea and Arsenal interested in the former Juventus star, the future of the Spaniard could be in the Premier League.
