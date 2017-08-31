According to reports from Spanish media outlet OK Diario, PSG have set their sights on Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as their long term objective for the club. The French tactician is considered to be Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s number one target to bring the Champions League trophy to Paris. In fact, it is Al-Khelaifi’s obsession with European glory that likely pushed PSG to splurge massive multi million dollar deals for Neymar and Mbappe during the same transfer window. Keeping in mind their reluctance at the beginning of the summer to surrender star midfielder Verratti, and the Champions League objective becomes more and more clear.

Prying Zidane away from Madrid is another issue on its own, as the former Galactico is happily overseeing some of the world’s best football. Los Blancos’ convincing victory over Juventus in Cardiff to win yet another Champions League final for Real was proof of how Zidane has been able to manage his roster of superstars, even in the face of real pressure and difficult competition. It would be difficult to see Zizou leave Madrid, but the Spanish giants also rarely hold on to coaches for extended periods...